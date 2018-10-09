Andy McGuire

Andy McGuire has written and illustrated four children’s books, including Remy the Rhino and Rainy Day Games. He has a B.A. in Creative Writing from Miami University and an M.A. in Literature from Ohio University. Andy’s writing heroes have always been the ones who make him laugh, from Roald Dahl and Louis Sachar to P.G. Wodehouse and William Goldman. Andy lives with his wife and three children in Burnsville, MN.



Girish Manuel is the creator of the Micah’s Super Vlog video series and a producer at Square One World Media. He lives in a little place called Winnipeg, Canada with his lovely wife, Nikki, and furry cat, Paska. Girish enjoys running and drawing… but not at the same time. That would be hard. He tried it once and got ink all over his shoes.