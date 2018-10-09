Andy McGuire

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Girish Manuel is the creator of the Micah’s Super Vlog video series and a producer at Square One World Media. He lives in a little place called Winnipeg, Canada with his lovely wife, Nikki, and furry cat, Paska. Girish enjoys running and drawing… but not at the same time. That would be hard. He tried it once and got ink all over his shoes.
By the Author
Micah's Super Vlog: Just Chill
In the fourth book of the Micah's Super Vlog series based on JellyTelly's popular animated web show, Micah and his friends learn about identity and…
Micah's Super Vlog: To Sketch a Thief
In the third book of the Micah's Super Vlog series based on JellyTelly's popular animated web show, Micah and his friends learn the importance of…
Micah's Super Vlog: The Big Fail
When deciding whether to keep up the lie of his "A paper," will Micah admit his mistakes or risk losing his friends?Based on the popular…
Micah's Super Vlog: Micah's Got Talent?
There's a talent show at school and the prize is too good for Micah to pass up. Will he discover his talent in time to…