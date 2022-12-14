Winter Solstice Sweepstakes

A fascinating tour of creatures from the surface to the deepest ocean floor, inviting us to envision wilder, grander, and more abundant possibilities for the way we live. “A miraculous, transcendental book.” (Ed Yong, author of An Immense World)



A queer, mixed race writer working in a largely white, male field, science and conservation journalist Sabrina Imbler has always been drawn to the mystery of life in the sea, and particularly to creatures living in hostile or remote environments. Each essay in their debut collection profiles one such creature, including:

the mother octopus who starves herself while watching over her eggs,

the Chinese sturgeon whose migration route has been decimated by pollution and dams,

the bizarre, predatory Bobbitt worm (named after Lorena),

the common goldfish that flourishes in the wild,

and more.

Imbler discovers that some of the most radical models of family, community, and care can be found in the sea, from gelatinous chains that are both individual organisms and colonies of clones to deep-sea crabs that have no need for the sun, nourished instead by the chemicals and heat throbbing from the core of the Earth. Exploring themes of adaptation, survival, sexuality, and care, and weaving the wonders of marine biology with stories of their own family, relationships, and coming of age,is a shimmering, otherworldly debut that attunes us to new visions of our world and its miracles.