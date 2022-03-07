Before I Let Go

Their love was supposed to last forever. But when life delivers blow after devastating blow, Yasmen and Josiah Wade found that love alone couldn’t solve or save everything.



It couldn't save their marriage.



Yasmen was the one who always held everything together. She wasn’t prepared for how her life fell apart, but she is finally finding joy again.



They're divorced, but the more she's with Josiah—raising their kids and running their restaurant—the more Yasmen realizes she may not be ready to let go of hope for what they once had.



Like magnets, they’re are always drawn back to each other, and one stolen kiss leads to another and then more. It's hot. It's illicit. It's all good…until old wounds reopen. Is it too late? Or could this second chance make the forever they lost . . .last?