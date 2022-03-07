Before I Let Go
Before I Let Go

by Kennedy Ryan

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538706817

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: November 15th 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

PAGE COUNT: 384

ebook
Award-winning and bestselling "powerhouse" author Kennedy Ryan is at her absolute best in this compelling, scorching novel about hope and healing, and what it truly means to love for a lifetime (USA Today).

Their love was supposed to last forever. But when life delivers blow after devastating blow, Yasmen and Josiah Wade found that love alone couldn’t solve or save everything. 
 
It couldn't save their marriage. 
 
Yasmen was the one who always held everything together. She wasn’t prepared for how her life fell apart, but she is finally finding joy again.
 
They're divorced, but the more she's with Josiah—raising their kids and running their restaurant—the more Yasmen realizes she may not be ready to let go of hope for what they once had.
 
Like magnets, they’re are always drawn back to each other, and one stolen kiss leads to another and then more. It's hot. It's illicit. It's all good…until old wounds reopen. Is it too late? Or could this second chance make the forever they lost . . .last?

Praise

"Ryan is a powerhouse of a writer."—USA Today
“Few authors can write romance like Kennedy Ryan. Queen Move is a dazzling second-chance romance that is real, sexy, and will have even the most skeptical believing in soulmates.”—JL Armentrout, #1 NYT Bestselling Author
“Every time I think Kennedy Ryan can’t possibly raise the bar any further, she proves me wrong in the most delightful way possible."—Katee Robert, New York Times bestselling author of Neon Gods
"Every time Kennedy Ryan sits down to write a book, she is hunting big game from page one."—Sarah MacLean, New York Times bestselling author
"Kennedy Ryan is one of the finest romance writers of our age."—Entertainment Weekly
"Kennedy writes these gripping, touching, romantic, transporting books every single time."—Denise Williams, Author of How to Fail At Flirting
