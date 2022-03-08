Before I Let Go

A married couple gets a second chance at mending their fairy tale in this searingly honest and sexy Southern drama, perfect for fans of This Is Us and Shonda Rimes.
Yasmen and Josiah Wade promised each other forever. For better or worse. Through thick and thin. But when life hits them with one blow after another, their love isn’t strong enough to keep them together.
A year after the divorce, Yasmen has done a lot of growing and healing. She’s thriving and ready to move forward, even though she still sees Josiah nearly every day at Grits, the restaurant they co-own, and as they share custody of their two children. But Yasmen can’t help wondering if things could have been different between them. Like magnets, they're always drawn back to each other, and one almost-kiss soon leads to more. It's hot. It's illicit. It's all good until old wounds start resurfacing. This time, will they have what it takes to make forever last?
What's Inside
Praise
"Ryan is a powerhouse of a writer."—USA Today
“Every time I think Kennedy Ryan can’t possibly raise the bar any further, she proves me wrong in the most delightful way possible."—Katee Robert, New York Times bestselling author of Neon Gods
"Every time Kennedy Ryan sits down to write a book, she is hunting big game from page one."—Sarah MacLean, New York Times bestselling author
"Kennedy Ryan is one of the finest romance writers of our age."—Entertainment Weekly
"Kennedy writes these gripping, touching, romantic, transporting books every single time."—Denise Williams, Author of How to Fail At Flirting