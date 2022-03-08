Before I Let Go

​Yasmen and Josiah Wade promised each other forever. For better or worse. Through thick and thin. But when life hits them with one blow after another, their love isn’t strong enough to keep them together.



A year after the divorce, Yasmen has done a lot of growing and healing. She’s thriving and ready to move forward, even though she still sees Josiah nearly every day at Grits, the restaurant they co-own, and as they share custody of their two children. But Yasmen can’t help wondering if things could have been different between them. Like magnets, they're always drawn back to each other, and one almost-kiss soon leads to more. It's hot. It's illicit. It's all good until old wounds start resurfacing. This time, will they have what it takes to make forever last?