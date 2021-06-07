Kamila Knows Best

For Kamila Hussain, life is good. She’s got plenty of friends, a doting father, and her dog has more Instagram followers than most reality stars. But when she notices her longtime friend Rohan is spending much more time with another woman, Kamila wonders for the first time if a little self-improvement might be in order.
First step: take her weekly Bollywood viewing parties to levels unreached, improving on the food, décor and guest list. Next, secure a prestigious event-planning role that will help further her own career. But it suddenly seems like the more she tries to plan, the more things are starting to unravel.
She’d always assumed that Rohan never saw beyond her matching dog sweaters and color-coordinated kitchen appliances. But is it possible Rohan always thought Kamila was more than enough, just the way that she was?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
“Reena and Nadim have electric chemistry, buoyed by Heron's crackling banter. But it's their tenderness, for each other and the food they adore, that lends the comedy some beautiful heft. ... Accidentally Engaged is voraciously readable…fresh, warm, soft in all the right places…both its comedic and emotional moments sing. We dare readers not to devour it. Grade: A."—Entertainment Weekly
“Accidentally Engaged is an engaging read with authentic characters who continue to surprise you."
—USA Today
“Equally sweet and spicy, this is sure to leave readers smiling.”—Publishers Weekly on Accidentally Engaged
“Full of heart and humor. …Farah Heron balances the ingredients for a charming romance: a heroine finding her way, a swoonworthy love, a complicated but loving family and a happily ever after.”—Shelf Awareness on Accidentally Engaged