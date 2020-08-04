Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin is a writer and cast member on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. She also amazingly became the first black woman to write for a late-night talk show in American history when she joined the staff in 2014, and was a writer/sometimes performer on HBO’s Black Lady Sketch Show. She is about to launch her own late night show, The Amber Ruffin Show which will anchor the new NBC streaming service, Peacock.Read More
Lacey Lamar is Amber Ruffin’s big sister. She has worked in the healthcare and human service field for more than 25 years,13 of those working with troubled youth in her community. She volunteers her time and resources to black, brown refugee and indigenous fellow humans in any way she can. Lacey lives in Nebraska with her unbelievable amazing daughter Imani and their 130lb Great Dane Izzy.
Lacey Lamar is Amber Ruffin’s big sister. She has worked in the healthcare and human service field for more than 25 years,13 of those working with troubled youth in her community. She volunteers her time and resources to black, brown refugee and indigenous fellow humans in any way she can. Lacey lives in Nebraska with her unbelievable amazing daughter Imani and their 130lb Great Dane Izzy.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey
Writer and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers Amber Ruffin writes with her sister Lacey Lamar with humor and heart to share absurd anecdotes…