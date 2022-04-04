Sabrina Imbler
Sabrina Imbler is a staff writer at Atlas Obscura. Their first chapbook, Dyke (geology), was published by Black Lawrence Press in April 2020. They are a 2019 Margins fellow at the Asian American Writer's Workshop, a 2018 Yi Dae Up fellow at the Jack Jones Literary Arts Retreat, and the inaugural Jane Hoppen resident at Paragraph NY. Their essays and reporting have appeared in various publications, including Catapult, Gay Magazine, Medium, Grist, Audubon, Nautilus, Scientific American, and The Week among other places.Read More
By the Author
How Far the Light Reaches
For readers of Sy Montgomery, Leslie Jamison, and Esmé Wang, a prismatic, lyrical collection of essays about some of the ocean's strangest creatures and what…