Sweet Hamburger Sliders



by Cynthia Graubart in Recipes

Hamburgers on the menu? Try this tasty twist straight from the pages of Strawberry Love.

Hamburger Sliders with Goat Cheese, Strawberries, and Bacon… Yumm! Whether served for lunch, dinner, or a snack, these little burgers are colorful flavor bombs. Alternative cheeses such as blue cheese, sliced cheddar or American, or crumbled feta are all tasty substitutes.

Ingredients

6 slider buns

Butter

1 pound ground beef

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 ounces goat cheese

2 strips crispy cooked bacon, diced

6 medium fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

Directions

Preheat the oven broiler. Open the slider buns and place them on a baking sheet. Butter the cut sides of the buns. Broil until toasted, about 1 minute, and set aside. Season the ground beef with the salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Combine well and form into six small bun-sized patties. Heat a skillet over medium heat. When hot, drizzle with the oil. Sear the patties for 3 minutes on the first side, turn, and continue to cook until you reach the desired doneness. Spread the goat cheese evenly on the bottom buns. Add the patties and top each with the bacon and strawberries. Cover with the top buns and serve warm.

Excerpted and adapted from Strawberry Love © Cynthia Graubart. Photo © Keller+Keller Photography.

Cynthia Graubart Cynthia Graubart is a James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, a cooking teacher, and a culinary television producer whose books include Zucchini Love, Strawberry Love, and Blueberry Love.… See Bio