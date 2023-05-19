Gifts for Recent Grads
Our books teach important skills and offer thoughtful advice for every new stage of life.
Looking for the perfect gift for the recent grad in your life? Just because school is out doesn’t mean the learning has to end. From poetry to plant inspiration, these little books are packed with big life lessons that will help guide graduates through the next chapter.
Get rid of the clutter — and keep it away! Organizing expert Donna Smallin shows you how to enjoy the happy, healthy, and inviting home you long for with hundreds of time-saving, clutter-busting tips. Smallin’s simple and manageable approach helps you focus on the things that will make the biggest difference in the least amount of time. Clear away the clutter once and for all, and discover the peace of mind that has been hiding underneath.