Joy in Every Moment

Mindful Exercises for Waking to the Wonders of Ordinary Life

by Tzivia Gover

On Sale

Nov 3, 2015

Page Count

244 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612125121

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

Description

Happiness is already here in this moment, just waiting to be discovered! Mindfulness expert Tzivia Gover offers an inspiring treasury of small, creative ways to shift your perspective and uncover surprising bits of joy over the course of your day. Whether you’re making dinner, commuting, exercising, working at the computer, or brushing your teeth, every moment of your life offers an opportunity to uncover happiness. Short essays are accompanied by practical exercises to try and exquisite illustrations by artist Olaf Hajek. This is the perfect gift for anyone who wants to increase their daily experience of joy.
 

"Our lives are the sum total of the moments we spend and savor. Tzivia Gover offers multiple ways to make the most of each moment and, consequently, of our lives."
—Tal Ben-Shahar, author of Being Happy


"Immensely practical and written for regular people, this book can fit into even the busiest life."
—Sharon Salzberg, author of Real Happiness
