Joy in Every Moment
Mindful Exercises for Waking to the Wonders of Ordinary Life
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 3, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Happiness is already here in this moment, just waiting to be discovered! Mindfulness expert Tzivia Gover offers an inspiring treasury of small, creative ways to shift your perspective and uncover surprising bits of joy over the course of your day. Whether you’re making dinner, commuting, exercising, working at the computer, or brushing your teeth, every moment of your life offers an opportunity to uncover happiness. Short essays are accompanied by practical exercises to try and exquisite illustrations by artist Olaf Hajek. This is the perfect gift for anyone who wants to increase their daily experience of joy.
What's Inside
Praise
"Our lives are the sum total of the moments we spend and savor. Tzivia Gover offers multiple ways to make the most of each moment and, consequently, of our lives."
—Tal Ben-Shahar, author of Being Happy
"Immensely practical and written for regular people, this book can fit into even the busiest life."
—Sharon Salzberg, author of Real Happiness
