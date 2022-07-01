Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Ani Trime's Little Book of Affirmations
52 Illustrated Practices for a Peaceful and Open Mind
Description
“Every thought I think is creating my future.” So begin the 52 affirmations of Ani Trime, a beloved teacher in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition who began her own life as a gruff, plainspoken West Virginian. Noted for her sense of humor and her no-nonsense style of spiritual practice, Trime believed that anyone could learn to loosen the grip of negative thoughts by cultivating more healing, helpful ways of thinking in the garden of the mind. This practical approach to fostering peace and positivity is at the heart of these accessible, enlightening, and uplifting affirmations — one for each week of the year — that will resonate with everyone. Collected in an appealing, pocket-size volume, Ani Trime’s Little Book of Affirmations features original illustrated interpretations of each affirmative expression from 39 well-known contemporary commercial artists.
Praise
“For all who are curious, willing, and open to working with our minds, Ani Trime has created the perfect vehicle to move, inspire, and guide us. These weekly affirmations, accompanied by such cool and unique illustrations, remind us simply yet powerfully that the choice to be free is ours. So, please feed your mind and keep this wonderful book next to your cushion or bedside, and most importantly, in your heart.” — Steve Buscemi, actor
“A succinct and eloquent guide for living mindfully. The rich variety of drawings offers a delightful counterpoint to Ani Trime’s wise, direct, and tender teachings. This beautiful little book is like a kind companion giving much needed encouragement in turbulent times.” — Meredith Monk, composer, director, and performer
“I love [this] book. It’s a visual and sanity-inducing treat!” — Joel Cadman, art director, Wall Street Journal
“After years of serious study and practice, Trime believed that simplicity could cut through our habitual patterns and lead us to liberation. Out of this belief came this set of affirmations: short, hopeful, and always kind.” — Onryu Mary Stares, head of practice (tanto) at San Francisco Zen Center
