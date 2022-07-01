Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Soul Support Book, 2nd Edition
The Soul Support Book, 2nd Edition

Get Unstuck, Expand Your Awareness, Lift Your Spirits, and Be Here Now

by Deb Koffman

Foreword by Laurie Norton Moffatt

Description

With playful, witty cartoon art, The Soul Support Book offers wise and reassuring observations on getting unstuck, gaining new perspectives, and opening to love, creativity, and joyfulness in everyday life. Author and artist Deb Koffman first created these colorful cartoons as reminders to herself, with clever visual interpretations of common sayings like: Explore Options; Make Room for What you Need; Consider Another Point of View; Notice What is Happening Now; and Anything is Possible Here. Her delightfully uplifting mini-meditations have found a broad audience, appealing to anyone seeking a little bit of encouragement for approaching life’s challenges with insight, open-heartedness, and a healthy dose of laughter.

 

What's Inside

Praise

"Deb's undying spirit lives in the uplifting, soul-inspiring words and pictures she created to invite each of us to be present and to have the best day possible, every day." ​—From the foreword by ​Laurie Norton Moffatt, ​Norman Rockwell Museum​ Director

