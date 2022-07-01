The Soul Support Book, 2nd Edition

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 22, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

With playful, witty cartoon art, The Soul Support Book offers wise and reassuring observations on getting unstuck, gaining new perspectives, and opening to love, creativity, and joyfulness in everyday life. Author and artist Deb Koffman first created these colorful cartoons as reminders to herself, with clever visual interpretations of common sayings like: Explore Options; Make Room for What you Need; Consider Another Point of View; Notice What is Happening Now; and Anything is Possible Here. Her delightfully uplifting mini-meditations have found a broad audience, appealing to anyone seeking a little bit of encouragement for approaching life’s challenges with insight, open-heartedness, and a healthy dose of laughter.



