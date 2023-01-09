Kristi Nelson is the author of Wake Up Grateful and the executive director of A Network for Grateful Living. She has a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School and has spent more than 30 years in nonprofit leadership, development, and consulting. She has worked at the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health, and the Soul of Money Institute. Nelson is a Stage IV cancer survivor who cherishes living among friends and family in western Massachusetts.

As a scholar, writer, and social activist, Brother David Steindl-Rast has shared messages of peace, interfaith dialogue, social justice, and environmental stewardship worldwide for more than 50 years in spoken and written word that is both thoughtful and occasionally infused with beauty, wonderment, and wit. His TEDtalk Want to Be Happy? Be Grateful has garnered over 5 million views and thousands of people a day tap into the interactive online community he co-founded, A Network for Grateful Living, for information and guidance on the transformative power of gratefulness as a mindfulness practice.