Friendship Flower Gratitude Craft
by Storey Digital Editors,Naomi Shulman and Hsinping Pan in Crafts
Give a flower to a friend. The more grateful you are the more good feelings bloom!
When it comes to practicing gratitude, it’s never too early to start!
Naomi Shulman’s Give Thanks, with Hsingping Pan’s delightful illustrations, offers kids a collection of 50 uplifting activities and games, like this friendship flower, for spreading joy and happiness in the world.
What you’ll need:
- Construction paper
- Glue
- Scissors
- Markers or crayons
Instructions:
- Cut petals out of paper.
- On each petal, write something about your friend that makes you smile.
- Glue the petals together.
- Give the flower to your friend to show how much you like them.
Excerpted and adapted from Give Thanks © Naomi Schulman. Illustration © Hsinping Pan.
