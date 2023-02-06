Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Friendship Flower Gratitude Craft

Storey Digital Editors,Naomi Shulman and Hsinping Pan

Friendship Flower Gratitude Craft

by Storey Digital Editors,Naomi Shulman and Hsinping Pan in Crafts

Give a flower to a friend. The more grateful you are the more good feelings bloom!

When it comes to practicing gratitude, it’s never too early to start!

Naomi Shulman’s Give Thanks, with Hsingping Pan’s delightful illustrations, offers kids a collection of 50 uplifting activities and games, like this friendship flower, for spreading joy and happiness in the world.

What you’ll need:

  • Construction paper
  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • Markers or crayons

Instructions:

  1. Cut petals out of paper.
  2. On each petal, write something about your friend that makes you smile.
  3. Glue the petals together.
  4. Give the flower to your friend to show how much you like them.

Excerpted and adapted from Give Thanks © Naomi Schulman. Illustration © Hsinping Pan.

Storey Digital Editorsrles

We are the staff at Storey Publishing — the crafters, cooks, brewers, builders, homesteaders, gardeners, and all-around DIY-ers who make Storey books.

Naomi Shulmanrles

Naomi Shulman is the author of Be Kind and an essayist for the New York Times, the Washington PostReal Simple, and more. She holds a… See Bio

Hsinping Panrles

Hsinping Pan is an animator and illustrator from Taiwan who holds a master’s degree in animation and digital arts from the University of Southern California.… See Bio

