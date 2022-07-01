Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Give Thanks
You Can Reach Out and Spread Joy! 50 Gratitude Activities & Games
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 9, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The more we notice and appreciate all the good things around us, the better we feel — and the better we feel, the more good we can do for others. Give Thanks offers simple ways kids can be aware of the gifts at hand in their lives — and reap the feel-good benefits. The book features 50 simple activity prompts, from starting a gratitude journal and taking a thankfulness walk to playing gratitude games at the dinner table and making thankful flowers (the petals represent points of gratitude), that go beyond simply saying “thanks,” all brought to life by the irresistably charming illustrations of Hsinping Pan. Each page offers an encouraging, uplifting, actionable way to help kids recognize they are fortunate — and to feel good about their place in the world.
What's Inside
Praise
"This nature- and community-centered self-help activity book for youngsters introduces gratitude as a continual, lifegiving practice. It suggests that being grateful can begin the moment you wake up, and can extend into each moment of your day. Here, gratitude requires mindfulness and curiosity: I-Spy and counting games, attentive walks, thoughtful interactions with others, and celebratory art projects are among its suggested methods. The book’s cheerful pastel
and geometrical illustrations contribute to the sense that gratitude is easy, and accessible, no matter what your age." —Foreword Reviews
"What a joy to behold Naomi Shulman's delightful invitation to give thanks! Brought to vibrant life with Hsinping Pan's playful illustrations, Give Thanks: You Can Reach Out and Spread Joy offers an abundance of simple, practical, and creative ways for children and adults alike to cultivate, experience, and spread the joys of living gratefully.”—Saoirse McClory, A Network for Grateful Living
"This book is a gift to be thankful for! Naomi Shulman offers innovative and tender ways for children to take notice of—and build gratitude for—life's wonders, big and small. Parents might want to add "Appreciate the well-worn" as Give Thanks is wonderfully destined to be." —Jennifer Rosner, author of The Mitten String and The Candlewick
