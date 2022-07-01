"This nature- and community-centered self-help activity book for youngsters introduces gratitude as a continual, lifegiving practice. It suggests that being grateful can begin the moment you wake up, and can extend into each moment of your day. Here, gratitude requires mindfulness and curiosity: I-Spy and counting games, attentive walks, thoughtful interactions with others, and celebratory art projects are among its suggested methods. The book’s cheerful pastel

and geometrical illustrations contribute to the sense that gratitude is easy, and accessible, no matter what your age." —Foreword Reviews



"What a joy to behold Naomi Shulman's delightful invitation to give thanks! Brought to vibrant life with Hsinping Pan's playful illustrations, Give Thanks: You Can Reach Out and Spread Joy offers an abundance of simple, practical, and creative ways for children and adults alike to cultivate, experience, and spread the joys of living gratefully.”—Saoirse McClory, A Network for Grateful Living



"This book is a gift to be thankful for! Naomi Shulman offers innovative and tender ways for children to take notice of—and build gratitude for—life's wonders, big and small. Parents might want to add "Appreciate the well-worn" as Give Thanks is wonderfully destined to be." —Jennifer Rosner, author of The Mitten String and The Candlewick



