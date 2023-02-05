Four Breeds of Farm Dog You’ve Never Heard Of

by Janet Vorwald Dohner in Farm Animals, Horses & Pets

Looking for pups that can pull their weight on the farm? Get to know some of the most gifted kinds of working dog around.

A 12-week-old Chocolate Patterdale Terrier. Although Patterdale Terriers are most often black, the United Kennel Club (UKC) also allows bronze, black and tan, grizzle, liver or chocolate, and red. Dogs may have white markings on the chest and feet. The Patterdale Terrier Club of America (PTCA) recognizes black, red, chocolate, or black and tan. Photo © Lee Beel/Alamy, excerpted from Farm Dogs