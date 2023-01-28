Free shipping on orders $35+

Farm Dogs
Farm Dogs

A Comprehensive Breed Guide to 93 Guardians, Herders, Terriers, and Other Canine Working Partners

by Janet Vorwald Dohner

On Sale

Oct 4, 2016

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612125930

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / General

Description

Gain a deeper understanding of your canine friends through these in-depth breed profiles that showcase how working dogs think. From familiar breeds like the Border Collie, Corgi, and Dachshund to the lesser-known Akbash, Puli, and Hovawart, Janet Vorwald Dohner describes 93 breeds of livestock guardian dogs, herding dogs, terriers, and traditional multipurpose farm dogs, highlighting the tasks each dog is best suited for and describing its physical characteristics and temperament. She also offers an accessible history of how humans bred dogs to become our partners in work and beyond, providing a thorough introduction to these highly intelligent, independent, and energetic breeds.

