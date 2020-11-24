Our Favorite Mischievous Magicians
As a fantasy fan, I love me a charming and tricky magician. There’s nothing like see what magic would be like in the hands of mischievous kids! So here’s a list of our favorite mischievous magicians who use their magic to get out of (and sometimes into) trouble. But obviously all these magicians use their powers for good… or at least they mean well!
The Magic Misfits
by Neil Patrick Harris
Illustrated by Lissy Marlin
Illustrated by Kyle Hilton
When street magician Carter runs away, he never expects to find friends and magic in a sleepy New England town. But when he discovers five other kids, all with a penchant for illusion, they’ll have to work together to save the town from a crew of crooked carnies. All using real-life illusions and magic tricks! But the adventures don’t just end there. There are four books total, each focusing on a different member of Carter’s new illusionist crew and chock a block full of cyphers, codes, and puzzles to explore. Join in as these magical, mischievous magicians get in and out of trouble and save the town of Mineral Wells!
Once there were Wizards, who were Magic, and Warriors, who were not. Xar, son of the King of Wizards, can’t cast a single spell. Wish, daughter of the Warrior Queen, has a banned magical object of her own. When these two collide, it will be all sorts of trouble. Wish, while she doesn’t mean to, causes all sorts of problems for her very serious, up-tight mother. And Xar, who certainly means to, causes all sorts of problems for everyone! But even Xar means well, and while not all the mischief he gets up to is good, it’s certainly entertaining!
When three ordinary kids discover a manual of magic, a regular turns into a not-so regular day after all. But the spells in the manual of magic only work sometimes, and they’re the most boring spells ever – To Change the Color of a Room, To Repair a Chimney, To Untangle Yarn. But when Cal, Drew, and Modesty are suddenly transported into the world the spells come from, a world that’s about to lose its last dragon, they’ll have to find a way to use the oddly specific incantations to save the day. If only they can figure out when the magic works!
What would happen if King Arthur were transported into the future? Well, he’d look up what happens to him, of course. And he’d not be so happy with what he finds. I mean, sure, he’ll go from squire to sovereign basically overnight. But he’ll also lose the love of his life to his best friend and then die in battle. And who wants that when he could stay in the future and join the football team instead? Now with the help of the great Wizard Merlin, modern-day geeks Sophie and Stu find themselves in a race against time to get that sword pulled from the stone and Arthur back where he belongs! Sophie and Stu might not be magical magicians, but they’ll use their practically-magical knowledge from the future to save the day… and get into all sorts of trouble in the mean-time.
Eva Evergreen might be the daughter of the most powerful Witch, but she’s only got a pinch of magic. Even so, she determined to earn the rank of Novice Witch before her thirteenth birthday. When she lands in the tranquil coastal town of Auteri, the residents expect a powerful witch, not a semi-magical girl. Eva will have to figure out a way to prove she’s worthy, even if she summons heads of cabbage instead of flowers. Eva is a brilliant magician, even if her magic doesn’t always go the way she wants. With her bravery and cleverness, she’ll figure out a way to save the town she loves… probably.
When Brystal Evergreen is caught reading, illegal for girls in the Southern Kingdom, and using magic, illegal for everyone in the Southern Kingdom, she’s sent to the miserable Bootstrap Correctional Facility. But with the help of the mysterious Madam Weatherberry, Brystal is whisked away and enrolled in an academy of magic along with a gaggle of new-found friends. But magic comes at a price. Brystal and her friends will discover that not all magic is easy. When an evil force threatens the world, Brystal and her friends will have to find way to save it.
Magic is bad. As in fake, cheesy, unreal. At least that what Clay, who’s seen one too many magic shows, thinks. But when words from his journal mysterious appear on the school wall as graffiti, he never imagines magic is to blame. And when that same graffiti lands him at Earth Ranch, a camp for “troubled” kids on a remote volcanic island, magic is the last thing he expects to find there. But at Earth Ranch, things just seem to be getting stranger and stranger, and perhaps magic isn’t quite as cheesy as he thought.