The Magic Misfits
A New York Times Bestseller, and a USA Today Best-selling Book!
From award-winning actor, Neil Patrick Harris, comes the magical first book in a new series with plenty of tricks up its sleeve.
When street magician Carter runs away, he never expects to find friends and magic in a sleepy New England town. But like any good trick, things change instantly as greedy B.B. Bosso and his crew of crooked carnies arrive to steal anything and everything they can get their sticky fingers on.
After a fateful encounter with the local purveyor of illusion, Dante Vernon, Carter teams up with five other like-minded illusionists. Together, using both teamwork and magic, they’ll set out to save the town of Mineral Wells from Bosso’s villainous clutches. These six Magic Misfits will soon discover adventure, friendship, and their own self-worth in this delightful new series.
(Psst. Hey, you! Yes, you! Congratulations on reading this far. As a reward, I’ll let you in on a little secret… This book isn’t just a book. It’s a treasure trove of secrets and ciphers and codes and even tricks. Keep your eyes peeled and you’ll discover more than just a story–you’ll learn how to make your own magic!)
Praise
A 2018 Goodreads Choice Awards Finalist for Middle Grade
A 2018-2019 New Hampshire Great Stone Face Book Award Nominee
Nominated for the 2020 Bluestem Award: Illinois' Grades 3-5 Readers' Choice Award
Nominated for the 2019-2020 Nebraska Golden Sower Award (Chapter Books)
"I read this book with excitement, delight, and the increasing suspicion that it was going to make me disappear."—Lemony Snicket, author of the bestselling series A Series of Unfortunate Events and All the Wrong Questions
"An earnest message about discovering the magic in the world and finding the family that suits you."—Kirkus Reviews
"The approachable length and lively, funny writing will ensure this book, the first in a series, performs its own vanishing act from shelves."—Booklist
"A rollicking ride of a magical tale that's wholesomely suspenseful, values friendship, and applauds courage."—School Library Journal
"[A] good choice for fans of Lemony Snicket and Pseudonymous Bosch. With an emphasis on friendship and individuality, this fast-paced and clever series opener should have readers eager to check out future installments."—Publishers Weekly
"Fun...A worthy first volume."—BCCB
"Adventure, suspense, and excitement await these young magic misfits as they learn to trust one another and become friends."—School Library Connection