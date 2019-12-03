Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third
The third magical book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Magic Misfits series from acclaimed and wildly popular celebrity Neil Patrick Harris–now available in paperback!
Theo Stein-Meyer loves being part of the Magic Misfits. Armed with his trusty violin bow, he completes the team with his levitation skills, unflappable calm, and proper manners. But when a girl named Emily begins to spend time with the group and the other Misfits grow suspicious, Theo is surprisingly drawn to her. She seems to understand the pull he feels between music and magic, family and friends.
Then a famous ventriloquist arrives in town, and the Misfits are sure he (and his creepy dummy Daniel) are up to no good. With their mentor, Mr. Vernon, suddenly called away and tension simmering among the friends, will they be able to come together to stop this newest member of the mysterious Emerald Ring? It’s time for Theo to make a choice about where — and with whom — he belongs.
Join the Magic Misfits as they discover adventure, friendship, and more than a few hidden secrets in this unique and surprising series. Whether you’re a long-time expert at illusion or simply a new fan of stage magic, hold on to your top hat!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third:
"Series fans will welcome the insight into Theo's life... Illustrations and magic trick tutorials help break up the story's fraught moments as the Misfits puzzle out their latest case and endeavor to save their friendships."—Booklist
Praise for The Magic Misfits: The Second Story:"Acceptance, love, and understanding are at the heart of this novel, which features a diverse cast of child characters...the message that friendship helps children conquer adversity is a welcome one."—Kirkus Reviews
"Harris doles out humor, suspense, and sensitivity in equal measure."—School Library Journal
"Full of stage magic (including tricks for the reader to try), humor, and with a great cast of characters, this is just as delightful as the first two books!"—The Barnes & Noble Kids Blog
"Neil Patrick Harris' new novel is packed with intrigue, villains, magic and a gang of rag-tag tween-aged protagonists."
—"Here and Now," NPR
—"Here and Now," NPR
"The magic-themed tale reinforces the power of friendship and adventure."—Red Tricycle