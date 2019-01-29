The Camelot Code: The Once and Future Geek

“Imagine The Sword in the Stone with a dash of Freaky Friday and a pinch of World of Warcraft–this funny, fast-paced adventure is chicken soup for the geek’s soul.” — Zack Clark and Nick Eliopulos, authors of The Adventurers Guild series
When young Arthur of Camelot accidentally time-travels to the 21st century and Googles himself, he discovers the not-so-happily ever after in store for him once he pulls the sword from the stone. Yes, he’ll go from squire to sovereign basically overnight, but he’ll also lose the love of his life to his best friend and eventually die in battle. What’s a once-and-future king to do? Easy: stay in the future, where he’ll actually have a future–and join the football team instead.
Now, with the help of the great wizard Merlin, modern-day gamer-geeks Sophie and Stu find themselves in a race against time to get that sword pulled from the stone and the stubborn soon-to-be-king Arthur back to the past where he belongs.
What's Inside
Praise
"A highly imaginative twist on the legend of King Arthur, complete with time travel, programming, and fierce friendships, the Camelot Code is the perfect pick for tweens who love medieval lore and geek culture in equal measure!"—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 13.0px Arial; color: #0e0e0e; -webkit-text-stroke: #0e0e0e; background-color: #ffffff}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}Christina Soontornvat, author of The Changelings series
"Arthurian legends just leveled up in this hilariously geeky, modern, and clever take on The Sword in the Stone. A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court meets Ready Player One for the middle-grade set."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 13.0px Arial; color: #0e0e0e; -webkit-text-stroke: #0e0e0e; background-color: #ffffff}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}Julie Leung, author of The Mice of the Round Table series
"Boys and girls will ditch their video games and be sucked into the delightful world of (future) King Arthur and his unlikely saviors, Sophie and Stu. An absolute delight!"—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 13.0px Arial; color: #0e0e0e; -webkit-text-stroke: #0e0e0e; background-color: #ffffff}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}Jen Calonita, author of the Fairy Tale Reform School series
"Imagine The Sword in the Stone with a dash of Freaky Friday and a pinch of World of Warcraft--this funny, fast-paced adventure is chicken soup for the geek's soul."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 13.0px Arial; color: #0e0e0e; background-color: #ffffff}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}Zack Clark and Nick Eliopulos, authors of The Adventurers Guild series
"A wholesome, modern twist on the classic legend that could provide a gateway for newer readers and fun for the gaming set."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 13.0px Arial; color: #0e0e0e; background-color: #ffffff}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}Kirkus Reviews
"Cinematic and epic in scale. . . . A delightfully unexpected amount of detail from Arthurian lore. . . . Fast-paced, downright fun novel."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 13.0px Arial; color: #0e0e0e; -webkit-text-stroke: #0e0e0e; background-color: #ffffff}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}Booklist
"Dashes of romance, bullying, social anxiety, family stresses, commentary on middle school social structure, and bits of history and Arthurian lore all combine to create a though-provoking adventure story. . . . Blending elements of several genres, this story will be appealing to many different types of readers."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 13.0px Arial; color: #0e0e0e; -webkit-text-stroke: #0e0e0e; background-color: #ffffff}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}School Library Journal
"Impeccably incorporates contemporary and video-game elements into the original King Arthur story, creating an enjoyable and seamless narrative."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 13.0px Arial; color: #0e0e0e; -webkit-text-stroke: #0e0e0e; background-color: #ffffff}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}Publishers Weekly