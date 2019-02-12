Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Tale of Magic...
When Brystal Evergreen stumbles across a secret section of the library, she discovers a book that introduces her to a world beyond her imagination and learns the impossible: She is a fairy capable of magic! But in the oppressive Southern Kingdom, women are forbidden from reading and magic is outlawed, so Brystal is swiftly convicted of her crimes and sent to the miserable Bootstrap Correctional Facility.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for the Land of Stories series:
"A magical debut."—Family Circle
"Captivating"—Teen Vogue
"In The Land of Stories, Colfer showcases his talent for crafting fancifully imaginative plots and multidimensional characters."—Los Angeles Times
"There's more in Colfer's magic kingdoms than Disney has dreamt of."—USA Today
"It will hit big with its combination of earnestness and playful poise."—The New York Times Book Review
"It's hard not to love a book dedicated to the Glee star's
grandmother...Colfer gets off many good lines [and] the nifty ending
ties the plot's multiple strands up while leaving room for further fairy
tale adventures."—Publishers Weekly