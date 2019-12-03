Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Tale of Magic...
An IndieBound bestsellerRead More
A USA Today bestseller
A Wallstreet Journal bestseller
This #1 New York Times bestseller is a new series starter set in the Land of Stories universe from Chris Colfer, perfect for new and old fans!
When Brystal Evergreen stumbles across a secret section of the library, she discovers a book that introduces her to a world beyond her imagination and learns the impossible: She is a fairy capable of magic! But in the oppressive Southern Kingdom, women are forbidden from reading and magic is outlawed, so Brystal is swiftly convicted of her crimes and sent to the miserable Bootstrap Correctional Facility.
A USA Today bestseller
A Wallstreet Journal bestseller
This #1 New York Times bestseller is a new series starter set in the Land of Stories universe from Chris Colfer, perfect for new and old fans!
When Brystal Evergreen stumbles across a secret section of the library, she discovers a book that introduces her to a world beyond her imagination and learns the impossible: She is a fairy capable of magic! But in the oppressive Southern Kingdom, women are forbidden from reading and magic is outlawed, so Brystal is swiftly convicted of her crimes and sent to the miserable Bootstrap Correctional Facility.
But with the help of the mysterious Madame Weatherberry, Brystal is whisked away and enrolled in an academy of magic! Adventure comes with a price, however, and when Madame Weatherberry is called away to attend to an important problem she doesn’t return.
Do Brystal and her classmates have what it takes to stop a sinister plot that risks the fate of the world, and magic, forever?
Fall in love with an all-new series from Chris Colfer, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Land of Stories, filled with adventure, imagination, and wonderfully memorable characters both familiar and new.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for A Tale of Magic...
"A dynamic, engrossing fantasy that will have readers staying up late and dreaming big."—School Library Journal
"...a thoroughly satisfying adventure..."—Publishers Weekly
"...will please fans of the series while offering an entry for new readers as well."—Booklist
Praise for the Land of Stories series:
A #1 New York Times Bestseller
A Barnes & Noble Best Kids' Book of the Year
"A magical debut."—Family Circle
"Captivating"—Teen Vogue
"In The Land of Stories, Colfer showcases his talent for crafting fancifully imaginative plots and multidimensional characters."—Los Angeles Times
"There's more in Colfer's magic kingdoms than Disney has dreamt of."—USA Today
"It will hit big with its combination of earnestness and playful poise."—The New York Times Book Review
"It's hard not to love a book dedicated to the Glee star's grandmother...Colfer gets off many good lines [and] the nifty ending ties the plot's multiple strands up while leaving room for further fairy tale adventures."—Publishers Weekly