Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Wizards of Once
The instant New York Times and #1 international bestseller!
The thrilling and enchanting first adventure of the new series by the bestselling author of How to Train Your Dragon, where the warring worlds of Wizards and Warriors collide.
Once there was Magic, and the Magic lived in the dark forests. Until the Warriors came…
Xar is a Wizard boy who has no Magic and will do anything to get it. Wish is a Warrior girl, but she owns something forbidden, something magical, and she will do anything to conceal it. When stars collide, Xar and Wish must forget their differences if they are ever going to make it to the hidden dungeons at Warrior fort–where something that has been sleeping for hundreds of years is stirring.
With Cressida Cowell’s trademark wit, and the same stunning combination of action, adventure, heart, humor, and incredible artwork that made How to Train Your Dragon a beloved modern classic, The Wizards of Once will transport and enchant readers.
With Cressida Cowell’s trademark wit, and the same stunning combination of action, adventure, heart, humor, and incredible artwork that made How to Train Your Dragon a beloved modern classic, The Wizards of Once will transport and enchant readers.
Praise
Praise for The Wizards of Once:
"A rollicking adventure tale and coming-of-age story rolled into one enjoyable package...Readers will fall in love with the imaginative worldbuilding and humorous dialogue and asides...A delightful magical romp."
—Kirkus
—Kirkus
"A clever and fresh new series.... Cowell fans will be elated to have a new world to get to know, and they'll welcome the author's familiar writing style and humor."
—BCCB
—BCCB
"A plethora of energetic illustrations keeps the excitement high...readers with a penchant for lighthearted fantasy are sure to enjoy this series opener and look forward to the next volume."—Horn Book
"The tongue-in-cheek voice combines with scribbly b&w interior illustrations...to sustain a sense of wonder and mayhem from start to finish. Cowell skillfully mixes adventure with silliness in a satisfying story."—Publishers Weekly
"Cowell crafts two believable and lovable main characters...A strong new series starter by a best-selling author."—School Library Journal
"The first in a series, this book will delight and engage readers of fantasy both young and old."—School Library Connection
"The first volume of a new series by author and illustrator of the How to Train Your Dragon series is an event....Funny, thoughtful, and surprisingly wise and lively, this is another coup from Cowell."—The Sunday Times (UK)
"...a new fantasy world fizzing with evil, magic, Iron Age history, laugh-out-loud jokes, and a huge cast of memorable characters. Another bestseller is born."—The Daily Mail (UK)
"The detail of Cowell's world is a delight...This one will run and run."—The Observer (UK)
"One of the most eagerly awaited children's books of the year, this magical adventure is also one of the most spellbinding....Enormously entertaining and satisfying, it's narrated and illustrated with tangible energy and verve. The fantasy world and quest-driven plot are a triumph."
—The Bookseller (UK)
—The Bookseller (UK)
Praise for How to Train Your Dragon:
IRA and CBC Children's Choices List 2005
"Short chapters, clever slapstick, kid-pleasing character names and goofy, childlike drawings will keep even reluctant readers turning these pages--and chuckling as they go."—Publishers Weekly
"Cowell crafts two believable and lovable main characters....[a] strong new series starter."
—School Library Journal
—School Library Journal
"A narrative rich in dragon muck...genuinely fierce [and] intelligent."—Kirkus
"This is a goofy and exciting tale of an underdog who proves that brains can be just as important as brawn. Kids will hoot at the ridiculous names and sympathize with Hiccup's exasperation with his truly obstinate but strangely lovable dragon. A delightful read."—School Library Journal
"This hilarious farce will appeal to heroic fiction fans."—Booklist