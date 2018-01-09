The instant New York Times and #1 international bestseller!

The thrilling and enchanting first adventure of the new series by the bestselling author of How to Train Your Dragon, where the warring worlds of Wizards and Warriors collide.



With Cressida Cowell’s trademark wit, and the same stunning combination of action, adventure, heart, humor, and incredible artwork that made How to Train Your Dragon a beloved modern classic, The Wizards of Once will transport and enchant readers.

Xar is a Wizard boy who has no Magic and will do anything to get it. Wish is a Warrior girl, but she owns something forbidden, something magical, and she will do anything to conceal it. When stars collide, Xar and Wish must forget their differences if they are ever going to make it to the hidden dungeons at Warrior fort–where something that has been sleeping for hundreds of years is stirring.