Mer-May the Right Way: With Books!

Stefanie Hoffman, Senior Marketing Manager

While there really is no wrong way to celebrate Mer-May, we think all celebrations should include books. What better way to spark the imagination, highlight these stunning swimmers, and be inspired to believe in all the fantastic, wonderful creatures that might be out there. Whether you’re packing books in a beach bag to read by the sea, or snuggled up in one of those super-sparkly mermaid tail blankets, here’s a list of the perfect books for Mer-May!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 