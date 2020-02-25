Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Part-time Mermaid
Girl by day. Mermaid by night.
This part-time mermaid is ready for adventure! Jump into the sea to play hide-and-seek in coral caves, explore sunken pirate ships, and meet new underwater friends. At the sea palace, it’s almost time for the Midsummer Sea Festival! But . . . where is the merboy and his turtle? Can the Part-time Mermaid find him in time?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR PART-TIME PRINCESS
"Girls will be enchanted by this spunky, kindhearted, part-time princess."—School Library Journal
"Girls will be enchanted by this spunky, kindhearted, part-time princess."—School Library Journal