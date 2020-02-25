Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Part-time Mermaid

Part-time Mermaid

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Girl by day. Mermaid by night.

This part-time mermaid is ready for adventure! Jump into the sea to play hide-and-seek in coral caves, explore sunken pirate ships, and meet new underwater friends. At the sea palace, it’s almost time for the Midsummer Sea Festival! But . . . where is the merboy and his turtle? Can the Part-time Mermaid find him in time?
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mermaids

On Sale: March 4th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368041089

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR PART-TIME PRINCESS

"Girls will be enchanted by this spunky, kindhearted, part-time princess."—School Library Journal
Read More Read Less