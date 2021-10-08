Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Books to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Jéla Lewter, Marketing Associate

September 15th-October 15th is Hispanic Heritage Month, and this time of year celebrates the influence and contributions of Hispanic Americans in the history and culture of the United States. We celebrate the lives of leaders, activists, artists, and many more trailblazers who make the country what it is today! But it’s also important to celebrate the current figures who are continuing to make waves and make progress. To kick off the last half of Hispanic Heritage Month, here are some books from Hispanic creators that celebrate life, culture, love and joy!

 

 

 

 

 

 