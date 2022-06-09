Celebrating Love: HEAs for All

Arden St. Ives is *not* the Man Least Likely to Set the World on Fire. He has no idea what he's doing at Oxford, no idea what he's going to do next and, until a week ago, he had no idea who Caspian Hart was. Turns out, he’s brilliant, beautiful . . . oh yeah, and a billionaire. It’s impossible not to be captivated by someone like that. But Caspian Hart makes his own rules. And he has a lot of them - about when Arden can be with him. What he can do with him. And when Caspian will be through with him. Arden is good at doing what he's told in the bedroom. The rest of the time, not so much. And now that Caspian’s shown him glimpses of the man behind the billionaire he knows he wants Caspian. Not his wealth, not his status. Except that might be the one thing he doesn’t have the power to give Arden...

Follow Arden & Caspian's story in: How to Blow It With a Billionaire and How to Belong to a Billionaire.