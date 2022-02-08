Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble

"[Hall] crafts some of the most sparkling prose in contemporary romance. . . . we give this fully baked concept our highest compliments."—Entertainment Weekly on Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake, A-

"Hall does it again with this scrumptious, quietly subversive rom-com again . . . Hilarious, heartwarming, and grounded, Rosaline's story proves that happy endings look different from person to person."—Publishers Weekly, Starred Review, on Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake

"In this delicious romantic comedy . . . Hall creates a memorable cast of characters, from Rosaline's supportive ex-girlfriend to the utterly adorable and scene-stealing Amelie. Setting the book at a reality TV show is a brilliant choice . . . there's sparkling humor and plenty of baking mishaps. A perfect bake."—Kirkus, Starred Review, on Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake

"Hall seamlessly combines humor, romance, and drama to create a story that is intimately believable and at once cozy and sexy. . . . The book combines sweet escapism and poignant cultural touchstones with well-crafted characters and hilariously familiar settings. Hall does it again with this culturally relevant, wonderfully escapist foray into the baking world. This is a must-buy for any library."—Library Journal, Starred Review, on Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake

"Hall’s creation is a joy—a deeply emotional and ultimately rewarding story about a woman finding her true path and true love, surrounded by delicious baked goods on a BBC soundstage."—Bookpage on Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake

"A romance that's made for fans of the UK's Great British Bakeoff."—Oprah Daily on Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake

"[A] romance perfect for fans of The Great British Bake Off!"—Book Riot on Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake

"With loads of wit and baking-related banter . . . perfect for fans of the Great British Bake Off and Hall’s trademark humour."—The Nerd Daily on Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake