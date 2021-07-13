The Perks of Loving a Wallflower
The Perks of Loving a Wallflower

by Erica Ridley

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549109638

ON SALE: October 26th 2021

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Regency

Fans of Bridgerton will love this “delightful” Regency romp (Julia Quinn, New York Times bestselling author​) in which a proper Society miss recruits a very improper lady investigator in a quest for vengeance, only to find love instead.

As a master of disguise, Thomasina Wynchester can be a polite young lady—or a bawdy old man. She’ll do whatever it takes to solve the cases her family takes on. But when Tommy’s beautiful new client turns out to be the highborn lady she’s secretly smitten with, more than her mission is at stake . . .

Bluestocking Miss Philippa York doesn’t believe in love. Her heart didn’t pitter-patter when she was betrothed to a duke, nor did it break when he married someone else. All Philippa desires is to decode a centuries-old manuscript to keep a modern-day villain from claiming credit for work that wasn’t his. She hates that she needs a man’s help to do it—so she’s delighted to discover the clever, charming baron at her side is in fact a woman. But as she and Tommy grow closer and the stakes of their discovery higher, more than just their hearts are at risk.

Praise

"Erica Ridley is a delight!"—Julia Quinn
"This entrancing Regency...is a knockout." 
 —Publishers Weekly
"Erica Ridley's love stories are warm, witty and irresistible. I want to be a Wynchester!"—Eloisa James
