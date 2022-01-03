Liz Parker loves plants, a good cup of tea, and the kind of story that sinks its hooks into you and refuses to let go (not necessarily in that order). She grew up with her time split between Tennessee and northern Nevada, giving her a love of the kind of magic you can only find on a hot summer night when the fireflies float drunk on humidity or beneath a cloudless desert sky lit by the stars and possibility.​ Today, Liz lives in Pacific Grove, California, with her husband and dog, where she daylights as a social media consultant.



LizParkerwrites.com

Twitter: @LizParkerwrites

Instagram: @LizParkerwrites