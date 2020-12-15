10 Rom-Coms to Warm You Up This Winter
We firmly believe that true happiness includes hot cocoa, a cozy blanket, and a book that is going to make you laugh. With a side of female friendship, self-discovery, and a great setting, we hope that you find a favorite this winter. Happy reading!
Liza Palmer will have readers cheering as she explores friendship, true love, and self-acceptance in this “engaging and poignant” (Jennifer Weiner) novel.
That awkward moment you catch your boyfriend in bed with another woman and then mistakenly get arrested. #chargesdropped
As the brains behind wedding site TyingTheKnot.com, Callie sees it all: from the ring to the dress, the smiles . . . to the tears. It’s that last part that keeps her single and notlooking. Getting left at the altar will do that to a girl. But when Callie returns to her old hometown, she finds that her sweet high school crush is sexier than ever. And he makes it hard to remember why she’s sworn off love . . .
Sophie Marren has nowhere else to go. She’s broke, intermittently seasick, and fighting a serious attraction to the brooding, dishy, I’m-too-sexy-for-myself guy who’s now claiming her dock. Something about Jacob’s dark intensity makes her want to tease-and tempt-him beyond measure. Neither one wants to give any ground . . . until they realize the only true home they have is with each other.
Jacqueline Maguire has a problem tying the knot. After fleeing the altar (again), the runaway bride drives off with no particular destination in mind. Which is how Jac finds herself stranded in a snowstorm with a hot, hard-bodied stranger who treats her to the naughtiest night of her life . . . but come morning, he’s long gone.
A fiercely independent engineer walks out on the man her parents have set her up with — only to start working side-by-side with him at her job in this fan-favorite debut.