Katherine Slee
Katherine Slee has a Masters in Modern History from Oxford University, and used to work as an investment banker. She is now a stay-at-home mother to two children, and wife to a workaholic husband.Read More
By the Author
The Book of Second Chances
A charming, uplifting novel about love, loss, and finding your way in the world, perfect for fans of Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine and The…