Nobody But You

From the New York Times bestselling author Jill Shalvis comes an emotional and heartwarming women’s fiction read about two wayward souls who find peace and home in each other.

Sophie Marren spent her entire life trying to please everyone, from her distant father to her demanding husband, nearly losing herself in the process. But after discovering she was the only person in her marriage to have taken their vows seriously, Sophie walks away with nothing except for the boat she got in the divorce settlement — hardly the ideal living arrangement for a woman who gets seasick in a bathtub. She knows she should sell it, move, and leave the whole mess behind her, but . . .





Sophie loves living in tiny Cedar Ridge, Colorado, and she’s not about to let anyone take that from her, too. Especially not the handsome, intense former soldier who keeps trying to kick her off the dock of his lakeside cabin. As much as she wants to tell Jacob Kincaid to stick it where the sun don’t shine, she senses he’s dealing with struggles of his own, and she can’t help being drawn in. But when secrets from her past resurface, will she be able to hold on to the life she’s so carefully built?