Second Chance Summer

Don’t miss this unforgettable New York Times bestseller about sisters, loss, and the search for home that Library Journal calls “a hands-down winner!”



Lily Danville’s life is crumbling around her. With no money and no home, her only choice is to go back to the one town she swore she’d never see again: Cedar Ridge, Colorado. Back to the memories of her sister’s tragic death. Back to the place where, ten years ago, she shared an unforgettable kiss with Aidan Kincaid-the man her sister once loved.



A new job at the town’s hottest resort is just the fresh start Lily has been looking for…until she discovers the resort is owned by none other than the Kincaid family. How can she possibly see Aidan every day without feeling as if she’s betraying her sister?



But as secrets from the past come to light and Lily starts to realize the truth, she can only hope it’s not too late to find love, family, and forgiveness.

“Second Chance Summer is sexy and packs a powerful emotional punch.” — Fresh Fiction, Top Pick

“Sassy, funny, and down-to-earth sexy, this lively romance is one readers won’t be able to resist. A hands-down winner and a terrific launch to the author’s latest series.” — Library Journal

“Shalvis knows all the right buttons to push…The flubs and flaws are hilarious, the grief feels credible, and the sparks fly in this solid, light romance from the always-reliable Shalvis.” — Publishers Weekly