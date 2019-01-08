Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Kind of Wonderful
From the New York Times bestselling author Jill Shalvis comes an emotional women’s fiction read about a woman determined to take advantage of her second chance and live life to the fullest.
Bailey Moore is finally getting to live on her own terms. After a fierce battle with cancer, she’s ready to do all the things she never dared to before, like sail the Greek Islands and explore Europe’s castles. Her first new adventure brings her to Cedar Ridge Resort, a ski lodge in the Colorado Rockies.
Bailey quickly discovers that following her No Regrets List won’t be easy. It doesn’t offer instructions for how to deal with a suffocating mother or an ex-fiancé who doesn’t want to let her go. Her list also doesn’t include falling for the lodge’s swoon-worthy head of ski patrol, Hud Kincaid, and his boisterous, kindhearted family.
As much as she longs to travel the world, Bailey soon realizes it will be hard to leave the small town of Cedar Ridge and the people in it. And when her past comes calling, she’ll have to summon more courage than ever before to live the life she truly wants.
"Fall in love with Jill Shalvis! She's my go-to read for humor and heart."—Susan Mallery, New York Times bestselling author
"Count on Jill Shalvis for a witty, steamy, unputdownable love story."—Robyn Carr, New York Times bestselling author of Wildest Dreams
"Fresh pick! MY KIND OF WONDERFUL will keep you in stitches because of the Kincaid siblings...But the heart of the story is how a young woman for the first time takes full advantage of her second chance at life. She shows determination and strength with a lot of sass....MY KIND OF WONDERFUL is a great story."
—Fresh Fiction
"Top Pick! Known for her sexy, humorous, and fun stories, Jill Shalvis is an author one can always count on to bring it. This story hits all those Shalvis trademarks, but before you sit down to read this one, you should arm yourself with a few accessories, such as wine, dark chocolate, and a big box of tissues, because this one is packing a big walloping emotional punch. ...Sharp wit and light banter highlight the sizzling sexual tension between Bailey and Hudson, but there's a poignancy lying beneath the surface, giving the story a solid substance beyond the typical romantic conflict."
—Night Owl Reviews on My Kind of Wonderful
"Completely romantic...Shalvis never disappoints, and the bit of humor alongside a hefty helping of sizzling seduction is always an added bonus. 4 1/2 stars!"—Romantic Times Book Reviews on My Kind of Wonderful