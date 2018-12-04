Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Conversations with the Fat Girl
Liza Palmer will have readers cheering as she explores friendship, true love, and self-acceptance in this “engaging and poignant” (Jennifer Weiner) novel.
Everyone seems to be getting on with their lives except Maggie. At twenty-seven, she’s still serving coffee at Joe’s while her friends are getting married, having babies, and thriving in their careers. And now Olivia, Maggie’s best friend since grade school, is getting married too. The man in Maggie’s life? Well there isn’t one, except the guy she has a crush on, Domenic, who works with her at the coffee shop. Oh, and her dog, Solo (the name says it all).
When Olivia comes to town and asks Maggie to be her maid of honor, Maggie is thrilled… but she can’t help comparing herself to the new and “improved” Olivia. Way back then, they befriended each other because they both struggled with their weight. Now grown up, Maggie is still shopping in the “women’s section” while Olivia went and had gastric-bypass surgery in search of the elusive size 2. But as the wedding nears, Olivia’s seemingly perfect life starts to unravel, and Maggie realizes that happiness might not be tied to a number on the scale.
In this wonderful novel, Liza Palmer is both witty and wise, giving a voice to women everywhere who have ever wished they could stop obsessing… and start living.
“Kudos to Liza Palmer.” –People
“Palmer’s likable characters and snappy dialogue make this novel stand out from the crowd.” –Booklist
“In a word: genuine.” –Herald Sun
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Engaging and poignant and heartbreakingly real, Liza Palmer's tale of best friends, true love, and just what size happily-ever-after wears is a winning conversation."—Jennifer Weiner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Kudos to Liza Palmer for... striking a breezy tone without being trivial."—People
"The descriptions of Olivia's catty pals are priceless."—Entertainment Weekly
"Palmer's likable characters and snappy dialogue make this novel stand out from the crowd, and it's sure to attract fans of Jennifer Weiner and other authors who offer slightly imperfect heroines. Palmer manages to infuse a message of self-acceptance that isn't heavy-handed or cloying."—Booklist
"Pardon the pun, but Conversations with the Fat Girl is far from lightweight. Its message about self image and the power of attitude in making positive change is delivered in a snappy fashion. In a word: genuine."—Herald Sun
"Honest, heart-warming and spot-on, if you love cheering for the underdog, you will love this debut novel."—ChicklitClub.com
"A story of friendship, love, and self-discovery. The writing is very good, with snappy dialogue that will make readers laugh as they commiserate with Maggie and cheer her on.... This is a book that readers won't want to miss."—Romance Review Today