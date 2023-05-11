Storey – Sewing School 2 Patterns
Sewing School 2 Patterns
Pattern Pieces
Many of the project patterns are common shapes — circles, squares, and rectangles. For these, you can either download the printable patterns below or use drawing tools to help you make the pattern.
Tools for drawing squares and rectangles: rulers, t-squares, levels, or any straight-edge with measurements will work
Tools for drawing circles: a compass or something of similar size that can be traced (bowls, trash can lids, frisbees, etc.)
Some of the patterns are larger than letter-sized paper. The oversized patterns are sectioned off with cut lines. Print out all the pages of the pattern at actual size (100%), cut along the dotted lines, arrange as indicated, then tape together to form full pattern.
Remember to use scissors suitable for paper when cutting out these patterns!
Getting Started
Sewing Machine Cozy (Large)
Size: 20¼″ w × 14″ h
Cut 1 on fold. Fold is the bottom edge.
Draw rectangle or download printable pattern.
Sewing Machine Cozy (Small)
Size: 12″ w × 15″ h
Cut 1 on fold. Fold is the bottom edge.
Draw rectangle or download printable pattern.
Square Pins Pincushion
Size: 4″ × 4″. Cut 2.
Draw square or download printable pattern.
In My Room
Secret Message Pillow
Size: 12″ × 12″. Cut 2.
Draw square or download printable pattern.
Perfect Pocket (For Secret Message Pillow)
Size: 4½″ × 4½″. Cut 1.
Draw square or download printable pattern.
Welcome to My Room
Size: 6½″ ×10″, window 6¼″ × 3¼″.
Cut 1 with window (centered within larger rectangle). Cut 1 without window.
Draw rectangle or download printable pattern.
Sleepy Bear (5 pieces)
Face
Size: Custom shape. Cut 1.
Body
Size: Custom shape. Cut 2.
Wall Pocket (5 pieces)
Wall Pocket Back Piece
Size: 17¾″ w × 19½″ h. Cut 2.
Draw rectangle or download printable pattern.
Pockets
Draw rectangles (see sizes below) or download printable patterns.
Wall Pocket Big: 5″ w × 5½″ h. Cut ?.
Wall Pocket Long: 6¾″ w × 4″ h. Cut ?.
Wall Pocket Small: 4″ × 4″. Cut ?.
Wall Pocket Tab: 5¾″ w × 1½″ h. Cut 3.
Let’s Go
Cookie Coin Saver
Size: 2″ circle. Cut 2.
Draw circle or download printable pattern.
Portable Tree Stump
Size: 16¾″ circle. Cut 2.
Draw circle or download printable pattern.
Art-to-Go-Go
Size: 12¾″ w × 10¾″ h. Cut 1.
Fold line runs horizontally, and is 4″ up from the bottom.
Draw rectangle or download printable pattern.