Storey – Sewing School 2 Patterns

Sewing School 2 Patterns

Pattern Pieces

Many of the project patterns are common shapes — circles, squares, and rectangles. For these, you can either download the printable patterns below or use drawing tools to help you make the pattern.

Tools for drawing squares and rectangles: rulers, t-squares, levels, or any straight-edge with measurements will work

Tools for drawing circles: a compass or something of similar size that can be traced (bowls, trash can lids, frisbees, etc.)

Some of the patterns are larger than letter-sized paper. The oversized patterns are sectioned off with cut lines. Print out all the pages of the pattern at actual size (100%), cut along the dotted lines, arrange as indicated, then tape together to form full pattern.

Remember to use scissors suitable for paper when cutting out these patterns!

Getting Started

Sewing Machine Cozy (Large)

Size: 20¼″ w × 14″ h

Cut 1 on fold. Fold is the bottom edge.

Draw rectangle or download printable pattern.

Sewing Machine Cozy (Small)

Size: 12″ w × 15″ h

Cut 1 on fold. Fold is the bottom edge.

Draw rectangle or download printable pattern.

Square Pins Pincushion

Size: 4″ × 4″. Cut 2.

Draw square or download printable pattern.

In My Room

Secret Message Pillow

Size: 12″ × 12″. Cut 2.

Draw square or download printable pattern.

Perfect Pocket (For Secret Message Pillow)

Size: 4½″ × 4½″. Cut 1.

Draw square or download printable pattern.

Welcome to My Room

Size: 6½″ ×10″, window 6¼″ × 3¼″.

Cut 1 with window (centered within larger rectangle). Cut 1 without window.

Draw rectangle or download printable pattern.

Sleepy Bear (5 pieces)

Download printable pattern.

Face

Size: Custom shape. Cut 1.

Body

Size: Custom shape. Cut 2.

Wall Pocket (5 pieces)

Wall Pocket Back Piece

Size: 17¾″ w × 19½″ h. Cut 2.

Draw rectangle or download printable pattern.

Pockets

Draw rectangles (see sizes below) or download printable patterns.

Wall Pocket Big: 5″ w × 5½″ h. Cut ?.

Wall Pocket Long: 6¾″ w × 4″ h. Cut ?.

Wall Pocket Small: 4″ × 4″. Cut ?.

Wall Pocket Tab: 5¾″ w × 1½″ h. Cut 3.

Let’s Go

Cookie Coin Saver

Size: 2″ circle. Cut 2.

Draw circle or download printable pattern.

Portable Tree Stump

Size: 16¾″ circle. Cut 2.

Draw circle or download printable pattern.

Art-to-Go-Go

Size: 12¾″ w × 10¾″ h. Cut 1.

Fold line runs horizontally, and is 4″ up from the bottom.

Draw rectangle or download printable pattern.

Zippy Pouch