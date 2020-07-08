Forever Summer Virtual Series | 2020

Since we can’t hang out in person this summer, Team Forever is excited to bring you a series of virtual events where you get to know our authors a little bit better. Find your comfiest clothes, grab your favorite snack (hey you don’t even have to share), and let’s geek out together over our love of romance.

All of these events are free; register through Crowdcast for each session.

The Trouble with Hating You Join Sajni Patel + Farrah Rochon (The Boyfriend Project) as they chat about their recent releases and perhaps give us a teaser on what they are working on currently! (We hope.) Register here. Regular Price $9.99 Regular Price $12.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

The Boyfriend Project Join Farrah and Sajni Patel (The Trouble with Hating You) as they discuss their recent releases and spill some secrets on their upcoming books. Register here. Regular Price $9.99 Regular Price $11.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Bound by Shadows (previously published as The Bear Who Loved Me) Join Kathy Lyons and Elizabeth Hoyt (Maiden Lane, Greycourt series) as they discuss their friendship, their work, and the joys of romance. Register here. Regular Price $3.99 Regular Price $4.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

When a Rogue Meets His Match Join Elizabeth Hoyt and Kathy Lyons (Bound by Shadows) as they discuss their writing journeys, their friendship, and all the joys of romance. Register here. Regular Price $7.99 Regular Price $9.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Fatal Deception Join April and Leslie E. Kelly (Hollywood Heat series) as they discuss their upcoming novels, the world of romantic suspense, and the joy of romance. Register here. Regular Price $6.99 Regular Price $8.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Nowhere to Hide (previously published as Wanting You) Join Leslie and April Hunt (Fatal Deception) as they discuss their upcoming books, the world of romantic suspense, and all the joys of romance. Register here. Regular Price $7.99 Regular Price $11.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Make Mine a Cowboy Join A.J. and Sara Richardson (First Kiss with a Cowboy; Home for the Holidays) as they discuss cowboy romances, women's fiction, writing holiday books, and all the joys of romance. Register here. Regular Price $6.99 Regular Price $8.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now: