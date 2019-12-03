Make Mine a Cowboy

"A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end."—Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy

"Cross my heart, this sexy, sweet romance gives a cowboy-at-heart lawyer a second chance at first love and readers a fantastic ride."—Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy

"Sweet and engrossing."—Publishers Weekly on Tough Luck Cowboy

"Light and witty."—Library Journal on Saved by the Cowboy

"Ms. Pine's character development, strong family building and interesting secondary characters add layers to the story that jacked up my enjoyment of Second Chance Cowboy to maximum levels."—USA Today Happy Ever After

"5 Stars! Top Pick! The author and her characters twist and turn their way right into your heart."—Night Owl Reviews on Second Chance Cowboy

"This is a strong read with a heartwarming message and inspiring characters."—RT Book Reviews on Second Chance Cowboy

"This book made me so happy! I swear I had a smile on my face the whole time I was reading."—LeighKramer.com on Worth the Wait

"There was some serious heat, some conflict, some miscommunication and a evening out to yield the ultimate happy ending a romance novel needs. Overall, the read flowed well and the characters are easy to like."—Ramblings of a Young PR Girl blog on Three Simple Words

"A winner for me from the very start."—Straight Shootin' Book Reviews on Six Month Rule

"A.J. Pine's writing is superb. I loved following the characters. Their struggles were real. The needs were strong. This is a romance that I recommend to all."—Romancing the Book on Six Month Rule

"Oh. Em. Gee. I started Six Month Rule and could not put it down. A.J. Pine has put in everything that I love about romance into a 280-page novel."—Books by Migs