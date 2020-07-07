Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Only a Cowboy Will Do
Includes a bonus novella
From this “fabulous storyteller” (Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author) comes the third book in a bestselling western romance series.
Jenna Owens spent her young adult years helping raise her three teen nephews after they were removed from their abusive father’s care. Now that they’re grown, they want to take care of her and give her a week’s stay at the Meadow Valley Guest Ranch, vowing to take care of her farm and her chickens in Oak Bluff—including the supposedly psychic hen, Lucy. But when her flight is canceled, she and Colt Morgan–-one of the owners of Meadow Valley Ranch—decide to join forces and make the seven and-a-half hour drive together. But one travel mishap after another leaves the two stranded in the last vacant cabin on an off-the-grid farm retreat.
Colt can’t deny his attraction to his travel partner, but Jenna is overly cautious, not only because Colt is ten years younger but because her bad judgment in the past resulted in near tragedy for her family. But when off-the-grid means no heat in the cabin other than a wood-burning stove, close quarters takes on a whole new meaning. Does a week of fantasy between two strangers have any sort of shot in the real world, or will their final destination be two broken hearts?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end."—Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy
"Cross my heart, this sexy, sweet romance gives a cowboy-at-heart lawyer a second chance at first love and readers a fantastic ride."—Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy
"Both new and returning readers will be pleased."—Publishers Weekly on Make Mine a Cowboy
"A sweet...love story."—Publishers Weekly on My One and Only Cowboy
"My One and Only Cowboy was an entertaining romance that was woven with wit and warmth."—GuiltyPleasuresBookReviews.com
"Cowboy to the Rescue delivers the goods!"—ReadAlltheRomance.com
"A steamy cowboy romance novel that is sure to warm your heart!"—LovelyLoveday.com on Hard Loving Cowboy
"Hard Loving Cowboy was a delightfully sexy read that made me want to go in search of a cowboy of my own."—KimberlyFayeReads.com
"Sweet and engrossing."—Publishers Weekly on Tough Luck Cowboy
"Light and witty."—Library Journal on Saved by the Cowboy
"Ms. Pine's character development, strong family building and interesting secondary characters add layers to the story that jacked up my enjoyment of Second Chance Cowboy to maximum levels."—USA Today Happy Ever After
"5 Stars! Top Pick! The author and her characters twist and turn their way right into your heart."—Night Owl Reviews on Second Chance Cowboy
"This is a strong read with a heartwarming message and inspiring characters."—RT Book Reviews on Second Chance Cowboy
"This book made me so happy! I swear I had a smile on my face the whole time I was reading."—LeighKramer.com on Worth the Wait
"There was some serious heat, some conflict, some miscommunication and a evening out to yield the ultimate happy ending a romance novel needs. Overall, the read flowed well and the characters are easy to like."—Ramblings of a Young PR Girl blog on Three Simple Words
"A winner for me from the very start."—Straight Shootin' Book Reviews on Six Month Rule
"A.J. Pine's writing is superb. I loved following the characters. Their struggles were real. The needs were strong. This is a romance that I recommend to all."—Romancing the Book on Six Month Rule
"Oh. Em. Gee. I started Six Month Rule and could not put it down. A.J. Pine has put in everything that I love about romance into a 280-page novel."—Books by Migs
"Top Pick! 4 1/2 Stars! I loved this story."—Harlequin Junkie on I Do