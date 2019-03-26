Cowboy to the Rescue

From “a fabulous storyteller” (Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author) comes a western romance about a cowboy who isn’t afraid to break the rules.





All designer Ivy Serrano wants is a fresh start. But instead, her Meadow Valley homecoming includes an electrical fire, a trashed custom dress, and a very handsome fireman who knows how to push all her buttons. Lieutenant Carter Bowen may set off sparks of his own, but the last thing Ivy needs now is town gossip . . . or to risk loving another firefighter.





New to small-town living, Carter is determined to prove himself, both at the station and at the fledgling dude ranch where he volunteers. That means no mistakes, no distractions, and definitely no Ivy. Yet there’s something about the sassy shop owner that he just can’t resist. As things heat up between them, Carter’s more certain than ever that she’s the one. But can he convince her they have a future worth fighting for?





Look for the first novel in the all-new Meadow Valley series, MY ONE AND ONLY COWBOY, on sale December 2019!



