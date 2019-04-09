My One and Only Cowboy





Delaney Harper thought she’d seen the last of Meadow Valley after her deadbeat husband left her brokenhearted and, well, just flat broke. But news that her ex sold their land means she’s heading back to reclaim her share of the property and the dreams she was forced to put on hold. Only one thing stands in her way now: a smoking hot cowboy.





Sam Callahan is too busy trying to keep his new guest ranch afloat to spend any time on serious relationships-at least, that’s what he tells himself. But when a gorgeous blonde shows up insisting she owns half his property, Sam quickly realizes he’s got bigger problems than Delaney’s claim on the land—she could also claim his heart.



