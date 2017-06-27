Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Abbie F. Salny
By the Author
Match Wits With Mensa
The ultimate book of Mensa-crafted puzzles, brainteasers, word games, number conundrums, and logical mysteries to test your intelligencePuzzle fans have bought more than 650,000 copies…
The Mensa Genius Quiz-a-day Book
Test your wits with this all-new collection of mindbusters from Mensa, the high-IQ society. Master puzzler Abbie Salny provides a fun brainteaser, logic twister, math…
The Mensa Genius Quiz Book 2
So You Think You're Pretty Smart...Try these quizzes, games, puzzles and strategies to find out just how intelligent you really are. Following the success of…
The Mensa Genius Quiz Book
Are You a Genius? Let The Mensa Genius Quiz Book help you find out. This collection of quizzes, puzzles, games, and strategies is guaranteed to…