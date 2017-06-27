Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Abbie F. Salny

Abbie F. Salny, Ed.D., the Supervisory Psychologist of American Mensa, has written many best-selling puzzle books, including The Mensa Genius Quiz Book. Members of Mensa have all scored in the top two percent of the population on a standard intelligence test.
Read More Arrow Icon