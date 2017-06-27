Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Mensa Genius Quiz-a-day Book
Test your wits with this all-new collection of mindbusters from Mensa, the high-IQ society. Master puzzler Abbie Salny provides a fun brainteaser, logic twister, math mystery, or word game for every day of the year. Whether you’re mathematically, verbally, or visually inclined, you’re sure to find twelve months’ worth of exciting challenges inside.Included with each puzzle’s solution is the percentage of Mensa members who answered it correctly, so you can score yourself against the people with the high IQs. With a puzzle for every date and an extra for leap years, you can match wits with Mensa 366 days out of every year!
Here are a couple of sample questions, and the percentage of Mensans who answered correctly:
- February 24: Can you make three words from the letters LGNEA? (100%)
- May 14: You have fifty coins that total 1.00. If you lose one coin, what is the chance that it was a quarter? (15%)
Trade Paperback
