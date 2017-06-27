Are You a Genius?



Let The Mensa Genius Quiz Book help you find out. This collection of quizzes, puzzles, games, and strategies is guaranteed to tax your intelligence, provide hours of entertainment, and make you jumping-up-and-down-crazy for the right answers.You need an I.Q. in the top two percent of the population to join Mensa, but with the sample tests inside you can see how you’d rate alongside such famous M’s (as Mensans call themselves) as R. Buckminster Fuller. You’ll also find tips from Mensa members on how to boost your own intelligence, improve your memory, and think more effectively. A special section on how to take tests shows how anyone can do better on almost any test imaginable.Whether you’re verbally, numerically, or visually inclined, this “Rubik’s Cube of Books” is the book for you.





Includes an introduction by Isaac Asimov.

