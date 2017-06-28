Marvin Grosswirth
Abbie F. Salny, Ed.D., is the Supervisory Psychologist of American Mensa, has written many bestselling puzzle books, including The Mensa Genius Quiz Book. Members of Mensa have all scored in the top two percent of the population on a standard intelligence test.Read More
Alan Stillson is puzzle editor for the Los Angeles chapter of American Mensa, Ltd., whose members have all scored in the top two percent of the population on a standard intelligence test.
Alan Stillson is puzzle editor for the Los Angeles chapter of American Mensa, Ltd., whose members have all scored in the top two percent of the population on a standard intelligence test.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Match Wits With Mensa
The ultimate book of Mensa-crafted puzzles, brainteasers, word games, number conundrums, and logical mysteries to test your intelligence Puzzle fans have bought more than 650,000…
The Mensa Genius Quiz Book 2
So You Think You're Pretty Smart...Try these quizzes, games, puzzles and strategies to find out just how intelligent you really are. Following the success of…
The Mensa Genius Quiz Book
Are You a Genius? Let The Mensa Genius Quiz Book help you find out. This collection of quizzes, puzzles, games, and strategies is guaranteed to…