The Mensa Genius Quiz Book 2

So You Think You’re Pretty Smart…Try these quizzes, games, puzzles and strategies to find out just how intelligent you really are. Following the success of The Mensa Genius Quiz Book, here is another challenging collection of brain busters complied by Mensa, the internationally famous high-IQ society. You need an IQ in the top 2 percent of the population to join this elite group; this book enables you to match your wits against theirs.Just in case you need them, you’ll find all the answers inside, plus tips from Mensa members on how to find clever solutions to tricky, real-life problems. A special section on how to take tests shows how to do better on almost any test imaginable.