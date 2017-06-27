Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alan Stillson
Alan Stillson is puzzle editor for the Los Angeles chapter of American Mensa, Ltd., whose members have all scored in the top two percent of the population on a standard intelligence test.
By the Author
Match Wits With Mensa
The ultimate book of Mensa-crafted puzzles, brainteasers, word games, number conundrums, and logical mysteries to test your intelligencePuzzle fans have bought more than 650,000 copies…
Mensa Genius A-B-C Quiz Book
More than half a million readers have taken up the challenge of the Mensa Genius Quiz Books. Now this all-new collection of word games supplies…